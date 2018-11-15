Bhad Bhabie Threw A Drink At Iggy Azalea At A Cardi B Event & That's Only The Beginning Of The Story
A 15-year-old and a 28-year-old are fighting. Well, not physically, although Bhad Bhabie tried to get Iggy Azalea to throw down at Cardi B's Fashion Nova party on Wednesday night when she tossed a drink at the "Fancy" singer. The two have moved their squabble to social media, but not before The Shade Room posted a video of the drink-throwing incident on Instagram.
In the video, Bhad Bhabie, née Danielle Bregoli, can be seen approaching Azalea and tossing a drink at her. (The drink unfortunately hit a poor, innocent bystander as well.) Azalea's reaction is obscured, but Bhabie can be heard yelling "Now what, bitch?" as security escorts her away.
To know what really happened, we'd need to go straight to the source, and, luckily, both parties took to social media to explain their sides of the story.
"So the Dr Phil girl is really upset about me apparently and thought I'd fight a child?" Azalea posted on her Instagram story, according to BuzzFeed. "LOL anyway! The Fashion Nova party is LIT!"
But Bhad Bhabie had her own take.
"It's simple," she wrote on her story. "Don't talk all sorts of shit on the internet n come up to me like u my friend. Some of these hoes like u fake n 2 faced as fuck but I'm NOT that bich."
She also went on to make a dig at Azalea not making money, which Azalea refuted on Twitter along with a bigger explanation of the night.
Imagine me scrambling around on the floor in a dirty night club trying to hit a teenage girl.— IGGY AZALEA (@IGGYAZALEA) November 15, 2018
Girl. NO.
I’m grown and will simply have you REMOVED and continue enjoying myself.
? #YouNotSpecial
Anything else from her mouth is ignored -
it’s too preschool for me.
Anyway I’ll let y’all know about the 2.7 million dollar distribution deal i came back to LA to sign later this week. I have big girl things to do -— IGGY AZALEA (@IGGYAZALEA) November 15, 2018
Gotta go!
"Imagine me scrambling around on the floor in a dirty night club trying to hit a teenage girl. Girl. NO. I’m grown and will simply have you REMOVED and continue enjoying myself. #YouNotSpecial Anything else from her mouth is ignored - it’s too preschool for me," she tweeted, adding, "Anyway I’ll let y’all know about the 2.7 million dollar distribution deal i came back to LA to sign later this week. I have big girl things to do - Gotta go!"
Refinery29 has reached out to both parties for comment. Watch the incident below:
