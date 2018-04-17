Who's The Best Female Rapper: Cardi B, Nicki Minaj, Or…The Cash Me Ousside Girl?

Nothing makes me feel like I've finally aged out of relevancy than the fact that Bhad Bhabie (nee Danielle Bregoli) has been nominated for Best Female Rapper, a new category at the Billboard Music Awards. This past week I've been listening to Cardi B's Invasion Of Privacy and Nicki Minaj's two new singles, meanwhile Bregoli has been quietly hustling, enough to land her a spot next to two queens of rap ahead of a major award.
Technically, Bregoli has been on the rap grind since September, signing with Atlantic Records and releasing one of her first hit singles "Hi Bich" following her viral success as the "Cash Me Ousside" girl on Dr. Phil. Since then, she's come out with songs like "Wachu Know," "I Got It," and her most recent collab with Lil Yachty, "Gucci Flip Flops." Have I been missing out on this 15-year-old these past six months? Does she deserve a spot on my morning commute playlist? Twitter isn't sure.
"What is Bhad Bhabie Doing here" a fan asked in response to Billboard's nomination announcement.
"Did they really...nominate...Bhad Bhabie..." another replied.
Let's not forget, however, that reactions to "Hi Bich" were actually pretty positive.
"I'm legitimately unnerved by how much I like Hi Bich," writer Amanda Mull posted back in September.
"Aint even gonna lie this beat goes hord," a listener wrote.
"It’s actually fire wtf" another posted.
But does she deserve to share a space with the women behind "Bickenhead" and "Feeling Myself"? Is Bregoli really more worthy than the countless other female rappers in the music industry? Only time will tell. The Billboard Music Awards will air on May 20th.
