The Best Workout Sets To Look & Feel Your Very Best

One of the best and most exciting aspects of working out is choosing what to wear. Yes, being active is important too. But hello, all the matching workout sets, gym bags, and adorable accessories and equipments? (Seriously, count us in if you're shopping for fitness goodies — we're ready to go with the workout underwear you never knew you needed.) And the fitness buy to end all fitness buys? We cannot get enough coordinated sets. At one point or another, you probably felt the rush of confidence when wearing your favorite workout set. Something about a coordinating look instantly makes you feel put together and prepared to tackle your next fitness goal. Maybe it's because of how cute you look or the bright, cheerful shade you're stretching in. One thing is for sure: We need and want more sweat-wicking sets.
As your guide to the best workout sets, we've scoured the internet for the go-to sports bra and legging combo, windbreaker and matching shorts, skorts, and maybe the most loved: the matching sweatsuit. From notable activewear brands like Girlfriend Collective and Lululemon, we've found an array of colorful and lively patterned activewear you'll be parading around in front of the mirror in right before your run. Treat yourself (or a gym buddy) to one of the stylish, supportive, and comfy co-ord sets ahead.
The Best Classic Coordinating Sets

Abercrombie & Fitch
Ypb Sculptlux Squareneck Slim Tank
$50.00
Abercrombie & Fitch
Abercrombie & Fitch
Ypb Sculptlux 7/8-length Pocket Leggings
$34.50$69.00
Abercrombie & Fitch
There are countless types of activewear, but it's hard to go wrong with a performance top and leggings to start. We've rounded up the classic matching sets from your classic sports bra, sports tank, long-sleeve variations, and of course, leggings. 
Gym Shark
Elevate Longline Sports Bra
$52.00
Gym Shark
Gym Shark
Elevate Leggings
$68.00
Gym Shark
Sweaty Betty
Spacedye Grown On Hood Baselayer Top
$108.00
Anthropologie
Sweaty Betty
Spacedye Base Layer Legging
$108.00
Anthropologie

BThe Best Matching Windbreaker & Shorts Sets

Outdoor Voices
Windbreaker Pullover
$88.00
Outdoor Voices
Outdoor Voices
Windbreaker 3" Short
$78.00
Outdoor Voices
Are you a runner who always leaves the house with your windbreaker? Maybe you realized you only have black or neutral-colored workout jackets, your favorite pair is outdated, or the zipper isn't working anymore. In light of the new year and any accompanying fitness goals, get a much-deserved new windbreaker and matching shorts set in vibrant hues.
Lululemon
Mist Over Windbreaker
$128.00
Lululemon
Lululemon
Track That High-rise Lined Short 3"
$68.00
Lululemon
FP Movement
Cool Off Set
$128.00
Free People

The Best Sports Bras & Skorts Sets

Quince
Ultra-soft Performance Bra
$29.90
Quince
Quince
Performance Tech Skort
$36.90
Quince
Tennis enthusiasts and courtside players gather around to browse the most feminine of silhouettes. Not only do they look perfectly preppy, they are also airy and moisture wicking, helping you play your bet set yet.
Outdoor Voices
Outdoor Voices Peekaboo Cutout Sports Bra
$58.00
Madewell
Outdoor Voices
Outdoor Voices 4 1/2" Court Skort™
$48.00
Madewell
J.Crew
Cloudstretch Flared Sports Skirt
$69.50
J.Crew
J.Crew
Cloudstretch High-neck Sports Bra
$47.99$59.50
J.Crew

The Comfiest Sweatsuit Sets

Alo Yoga
Cropped Elevation Coverup & High Waist Ele...
$336.00
Alo Yoga
Don't let the cold keep you indoors; rely on one of these longer-length sets to keep you snug and comfy. You'll stay warm in a matching sweatsuit, whether you're going to dance practice, en route to the gym, or doing a light morning run. Also, when you're not working out, it's the coziest workout 'fit to lounge in.
Athleta
Retroplush Velvet Crewneck Sweatshirt
$99.00
Athleta
Athleta
Retroplush Velvet Straight Leg
$119.00
Athleta
Girlfriend Collective
Wine 50/50 Half-zip Sweatshirt
$88.00
Girlfriend Collective
Girlfriend Collective
Wine 50/50 Classic Jogger
$78.00
Girlfriend Collective
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. All product details reflect the price and availability at the time of publication. If you buy or click on something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.
