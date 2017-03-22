Thanks to the rise of fitness subscription apps and niche workout classes, our options for getting our heart rates up have never been more diverse. Whether we're in the mood to bounce around on a trampoline, Zen out at restorative yoga, or release some office-induced frustrations at the local boxing studio, there's a class to match whatever we're feeling. But with so many different types of workouts at our disposal, cracking the dress code for each can be taxing. And take it from us — one outfit does not fit all.