The Best Work Bags, According To Your Job

Ask any working woman what her most essential day-to-day accessory is, and we're placing bets that most will say it's their trusty work bag. These are the totes that carry our baggage (ahem, both professional and personal) throughout the eight-hour-plus workday, helping us feel organized and like we have our shit together — even on days when we really don't. Basically, they're the hero items of our everyday wardrobe, and finding the perfect one is not a shopping task that should be taken lightly.



Your bag needs to be sturdy but not too stiff, roomy but not gigantic, on-trend but not too munch of a fad. Plus, it's crucial that this tote works for the type of professional you are — as well as your career level, your budget, and your office environment. Yes, the hunt for the best work bag requires some serious dedication and commitment.



To help you find your carryall soulmate, we pulled together seven varieties of versatile picks that work for different jobs, from the first-time intern to the super-boss CEO. Wherever you're packin', we promise these bags will be just as hard-working as you are.