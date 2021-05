11 White Jumpsuits That Will Make You Want To Ditch The Wedding Dress

The traditional wedding has undergone a lot of changes in the past 365 days, with multi-day destination affairs ceding dominance to intimate backyard ceremonies and impromptu trips to City Hall . Now, with the rules and regulations of safe socializing evolving again, splashy nuptials are yet again picking up steam. But, we find ourselves clinging to the out-of-the-box options that we browsed during the pandemic and approaching our weddings with a fresh perspective. This is why we’re very behind ditching the dress and getting hitched in a wedding jumpsuit.