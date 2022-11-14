The Under-$100 Buys R29 Shopping Editors Loved In October

Another month has come and gone, and you know what that means: a fresh batch of editors' favorites straight from the shopping carts of R29's own Most Wanted team.
For us, November means a few things: Thanksgiving plans (read: comfy, stretchy clothes), incoming Cyber sales, and generally enjoying all things cozy. Our October standout purchases skew toward the practical — space-saving shelf expanders, shoe organizers, and coffee machine cleaners, to name a few — but that's not to say that we didn't have a bit of fun, too. Case in point: under-$20 tennis bracelets and woodsy perfume travel sprays. Ahead, scope out 32 of our most successful purchases of the month.
For us, November means a few things: Thanksgiving plans (read: comfy, stretchy clothes), incoming Cyber sales, and generally enjoying all things cozy. Our October standout purchases skew toward the practical — space-saving shelf expanders, shoe organizers, and coffee machine cleaners, to name a few — but that's not to say that we didn't have a bit of fun, too. Case in point: under-$20 tennis bracelets and woodsy perfume travel sprays. Ahead, scope out 32 of our most successful purchases of the month.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. All product details reflect the price and availability at the time of publication. If you buy or click on something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.
For more can't-miss shopping stories delivered straight to your inbox, sign up for our Most Wanted newsletter.