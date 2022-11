The Under-$100 Buys R29 Shopping Editors Loved In October

Another month has come and gone, and you know what that means: a fresh batch of editors' favorites straight from the shopping carts of R29's own Most Wanted team For us, November means a few things: Thanksgiving plans (read: comfy, stretchy clothes ), incoming Cyber sales, and generally enjoying all things cozy. Our October standout purchases skew toward the practical — space-saving shelf expanders, shoe organizers , and coffee machine cleaners, to name a few — but that's not to say that we didn't have a bit of fun, too. Case in point: under-$20 tennis bracelets and woodsy perfume travel sprays. Ahead, scope out 32 of our most successful purchases of the month.