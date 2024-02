24 Under-$100 Buys R29 Editors Tried & Loved In January

2024 is well underway, and the R29 Shopping team has wasted no time in discovering new gizmos and gadgets (and lots of beauty products) that will upgrade your life in a major way. And because we love to reverse gatekeep, we're spilling all the deets. Among this month's batch of standout purchases, you'll find chic napkin holders, invisible bookends for a #BookTok-approved shelfie, and indestructible red lipstick, among many other treasures — all clocking in under $100