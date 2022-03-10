9 Best Travel Tech Products That Make Long Flights A Breeze

Whether you're traumatized from the symphony of baby cries that echoed throughout your last flight (or you're the scarred parent of those screaming children and never want to go above 10,000 feet again) or you’re simply looking to battle the twin airborne terrors of anxiety and boredom — we are here to help. Ahead, you’ll find musical sleep masks, tried and true e-readers, pre-programmed child-friendly tablets, sleek portable chargers, and more gadgets that will guarantee that the smoothest of air travels await your (red) eyes below. Scroll on, add a few handy tech products to your on-site Refinery29 cart, and boom: navigating the sky is easy as pie.