A Fashion Editor’s Guide To The Best Things To Buy At Nordstrom

It’s no secret that we have a lot of love for Nordstrom. Since the heritage department store is also an unequivocal R29 reader-favorite shopping destination, you can find us frequenting the site on a daily basis — in search of everything from look-at-me swimwear to crowd-pleasing long sundresses and marked-down designer bags from the Half-Yearly sale (topical because it’s going on now). Thanks to our frequent constitutionals down Nordstrom’s digital aisles, we’re well acquainted with its bounty of hidden-gem products and how overwhelming sifting through that selection can be.
If you’re looking to inherit a few new summer wardrobe pieces but don’t know where to start, then you've already landed on the right page. To help guide you through Nordstrom's thicket of veritable options, we've plucked out the winningest wares: activewear from the affordable and stylish in-house imprint Zella; sustainable must-haves from customer-vetted and Scandi-chic label Open Edit. Ahead, check off your very own list containing the best things to buy at Nordstrom — evaluated by discerning reviewers and sussed out by R29's dedicated team of shopping professionals.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.