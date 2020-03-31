As many of us spend more time at home hunched over our laptops while practicing social distancing, it's no surprise that more and more of us are taking self-isolation as an opportunity for DIY beauty, whether that's in the form of a manicure or zapping away body hair from the comfort of your bathroom. Another thing you might be curious about trying? At-home teeth whitening, so we compiled everything you need to know before ordering a kit.
"A whitening treatment's effectiveness depends on two factors: The concentration of hydrogen peroxide and how well and long the bleaching product remains isolated on your teeth," says Brian Kantor, DDS, a NYC-based cosmetic dentist at Lowenberg, Lituchy & Kantor. "The length of time your teeth will stay whiter varies and is influenced by how often you drink coffee, tea, dark soda, red wine, or smoke. People whose teeth have more of a yellow or brown tone usually bleach better than people with gray tones in their enamel."
Think of the delivery method this way: According to Dr. Kantor, things like strips will work better if you need serious whitening, versus a pen, which is great for touchups but won't deliver dramatic results since the product isn't isolated on the teeth so it can't penetrate as well.
From the tried-and-true Crest Whitestrips to a dentist-developed system that rivals in-office treatments, here are the best whitening kits that have the pro stamp of approval.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.