The Trusty T-Shirt Dress Is A Lot More Versatile Than You Think

Looking for a summer dress should keep you totally cool and comfy while streamlining your seasonal wardrobe planning. Shaped like a classic tee, cut like a dress, and designed with wearability in mind, this ultra-simple summer outfit solution looks as awesome as it feels. In all its iterations — and there are quite a few — the versatile t-shirt dress is guaranteed to ease and please. From oversized fits to extra-long lengths (major The Row vibes!) to options featuring those always-desirable pockets or made from 100% organic cotton, there's one for every occasion and style. Toss one over your itty bitty bikini for the beach, pair it with some square-toe sandals when you're out and about, or layer it over trendy bike shorts for an effortlessly fashion-forward look. However you want to wear it, it's an outfit no-brainer no matter how hot the temps climb. Check out our top picks from the best t-shirt dress categories below.
Best Oversized T-Shirt Dress
While all t-shirt dresses offer easy-to-wear silhouettes (that's exactly why we love 'em!), an oversized fit takes that easy-breezy appeal to the next level. The ultra-loose shape provides a little extra room while accomplishing a super-slouchy cool-girl look that happens to be on-trend (at least according to Bella Hadid).
Best Long T-Shirt Dress
Think the good ol' t-shirt dress... plus a few extra inches. The added fabric also adds a touch of subtle glamour to this sleek and simple look. Plus, we love that you don't have to spend big to feel like an honorary Olsen twin. Extra points for a stylishly placed side slit that your limbs will thank you for later.
Best Mini T-Shirt Dress
If all you want for summer is to set those legs free from a year of sweatpant prison, the barely-there t-shirt dress is the best style of them all. You could even take t-shirt that's too long and turn it into a frock that's almost too short and call it a dress. These hems have no rules.
Best Plus-Size T-Shirt Dress
For well-tailored, relaxed basics in extended sizing, brands like Champion and Nordstrom's BP. label get it right. And according to a review on Target.com, the Ava & Viv brand is deserving of five out of five stars: "Great dress, easy to wear, like a big tee shirt but slightly tailored. Perfect for summer. I originally planned to use it as a beach coverup, but it’s actually so comfortable as a casual dress! Great color too."
Best Cotton T-Shirt Dress
Pro tip: The best summer t-shirt dresses aren't just about shape and length. You'll also want a breathable fabric that'll up the coolness factor. Anything made from 100% cotton is always a good idea for stickier seasons because the material is naturally soft, lightweight, and capable of soaking up sweat.
Best Colorful T-Shirt Dress
A simple silhouette is sometimes the best excuse to play with bold colors. Consider opting for a vibrant shade of summer-inspired colors like Everlane's scarlet and artichoke hues or a neon poppy option from J.Crew.
Best T-Shirt Dress With Pockets
Get ready to say "Thanks, it has pockets!" Perfect for running out the door with just the essentials, pockets make this already convenient style even better.
