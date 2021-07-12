The Trusty T-Shirt Dress Is A Lot More Versatile Than You Think

Looking for a summer dress should keep you totally cool and comfy while streamlining your seasonal wardrobe planning. Shaped like a classic tee, cut like a dress, and designed with wearability in mind, this ultra-simple summer outfit solution looks as awesome as it feels. In all its iterations — and there are quite a few — the versatile t-shirt dress is guaranteed to ease and please. From oversized fits to extra-long lengths (major The Row vibes!) to options featuring those always-desirable pockets or made from 100% organic cotton, there's one for every occasion and style. Toss one over your itty bitty bikini for the beach, pair it with some square-toe sandals when you're out and about, or layer it over trendy bike shorts for an effortlessly fashion-forward look. However you want to wear it, it's an outfit no-brainer no matter how hot the temps climb. Check out our top picks from the best t-shirt dress categories below.