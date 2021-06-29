Swimsuit Sales Are Making A Splash This July 4th Weekend

Whether your prefer bikinis or one-pieces, nothing is better than paying a discounted price for a swimsuit. With July 4th weekend quickly approaching, and you need some cute, comfortable and stylish swimwear to rock on whatever beach-gateway or BBQ-by-the-pool plans you've got going on.
Luckily, Fourth of July isn’t just about celebrating independence — the holidays will also save you a few bucks on the trending swimsuits you’ve been eyeing all summer. From retro-inspired classic one-pieces to comfy and supportive bikini tops, expect to save up to 60% off on these go-to brands (some even have 2-day free shipping). Read on to shop our picks, don't hesitate to cart up your favorites before they’re all gone.
25% off Solid & Striped Swimwear
If you've always wanted to test out Solid & Striped's iconic swimwear, now's your chance. Using the code JULY21, get 25% off everything with free two-day domestic shipping. These retro-inspired one-pieces and bikinis aren't just beautiful, some are even made from recovered fishing nets, industrial plastic, and fabric scraps for that sustainable-chic look we love.
Up to 60% off Aerie Swimsuits
Get your favorite Aerie swimwear for 25% to up to 60% off through June 30 (no code needed). From bright colorful bikinis to comfortable one-pieces, there's definitely a perfect beach-trip-ready swimsuit meant just for you. Plus, with free shipping on any swimwear purchase, it's impossible to say no.
Up to 50% off select Andie Swimsuits
For that tailored-fit, made-for-you comfort with colors and fabrics you'd die for, no brand beats Andie. Enjoy up to 50% off swimsuits, one-pieces and bikinis in their sale section. Their sizing is great too, ranging from XS to XXXL.
20% off Girlfriend Collective Swimwear
You know and love Girlfriend Collective, from their shockingly soft fabrics made from recycled water bottles to their size-inclusivity. Until tomorrow only, everything on their site is 20% off when you pair a rewards account with code LOYALTY20. Girlfriend’s sales crop up at unpredictable times, so things are selling out as we write.
Buy More, Save More at Swimsuits For All
With collaborations with models and influencers like Gabi Gregg, Ashley Graham, and Camille Kostek, this swimwear brand knows exactly what it's doing. You can get $50 off a $100 or $100 off a $200 swimwear purchase through June 30 with the code JUNESAVE. With so many options available, from a size 4 to 24 and bright, summer-ready colors, we’re sure you’ll fall in love with them.
Up to 20% off Kitty & Vibe Select Swimsuits
With a new way to select your sizing for your bottoms, Kitty & Vibe are celebrating and embracing everyone's booty differences. You can select between a 1 or 2, depending on your booty size, regardless of hip size. Kitty & Vibe's sale section is filled with body-confident swimwear that's up to 20% off, with free shipping on orders $50 or more.
Up to 30% off Vitamin A’s Animal Print Swimsuits
Vitamin A is all about caring for the environment: all of their swimsuits are made with recycled and plant-based materials in California, and they donate a portion of every sale to organizations that protect our oceans. And for a limited time, all animal print swimsuits are on sale for up to 30% off. Plus, get free 2-day shipping with the code FREE2DAY.
Up to 60% off select J.Crew Sale Swimsuits
R29 readers’ favorite destination for high-end pieces is having an end-of-season-sale. Using the code BESTSALE, get an additional 50% or 60% off select sale styles now through July 5. Sizes range from 0 to 24, and you can choose between a regular or long torso.
Up to 70% off Swimsuits in Cara Cara
This off-price retail wonderland always has summer styles added for up to 70% off their original price, no promo code necessary. It's even curated for that just-thrifted indie-brand aesthetic we love. Plus, there’s free domestic shipping on orders of $75 or more.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. All product details reflect the price and availability at the time of publication. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.