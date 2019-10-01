Although our best intentions are to approach every day as Earth Day, sometimes we need a reminder (and a little green-guidance) in order to lead more eco-conscious lives. So, in honor of supporting worldwide environmental protection every day, we're tackling an at-home sustainability step that's easy enough to practice in your sleep. It all starts with waking up and making a more sustainable bed.
Ahead we've rounded up 11 sustainable companies that are redefining our concept of what trendy bedding looks and feels like — from the softest sheet sets made with chemical and cruelty-free manufacturing to partially biodegradable-fill comforters, certified-organic mattresses, fair-trade pillows, and more. The rise in direct-to-consumer bedding brands not only translates to higher quality goods for fairer prices but also to higher quality goods made with fairer environmental practices. In addition to premium eco-friendly products, many of these companies also partner with environmental-protection groups to promote social action too; whether it's planting a tree per purchase, exploring alternative energy options, practicing people-first employee ethics and equal pay, or even just minimizing water consumption.
Scroll on to take a small step towards a more sustainable life simply by making your bed.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.