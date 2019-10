Ahead we've rounded up 11 sustainable companies that are redefining our concept of what trendy bedding looks and feels like — from the softest sheet sets made with chemical and cruelty-free manufacturing to partially biodegradable-fill comforters, certified-organic mattresses, fair-trade pillows, and more. The rise in direct-to-consumer bedding brands not only translates to higher quality goods for fairer prices but also to higher quality goods made with fairer environmental practices. In addition to premium eco-friendly products , many of these companies also partner with environmental-protection groups to promote social action too; whether it's planting a tree per purchase, exploring alternative energy options, practicing people-first employee ethics and equal pay, or even just minimizing water consumption.