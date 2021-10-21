How To Vet A Fashion Brand’s Ethics & Sustainability Practices

Your first port of call should be the brand you are questioning. Through its website’s ‘about’ or ‘sustainability’ pages, you can typically deduce where its products are made, and any tactics that it’s employed to curb its environmental impact. While brands may try to boast about compostable packaging or charities it's donated to — all good things, of course — it’s worth trying to dig into the crux of its practices, such as whether workers are paid a fair or living wage, and what conditions they operate in.