Our Favorite Summer Dresses: R29 Editors’ Picks 2022

"Even in the summer, there is no item more versatile than a little black dress. I bought this style earlier in the spring after seeing my friend try it on at the Cuyana store in Manhattan (she also bought it that day) and have worn it on repeat ever since. Thanks to the Pima Cotton and the sleeveless silhouette, it's extremely breathable. Meanwhile, the back drape detail and the slits add a touch of unexpected to what is otherwise a T-shirt dress. I love that I can dress it up or down with accessories and wear it everywhere from work to a summer event." —Irina Grechko, Fashion Director