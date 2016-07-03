Suede Skirts Seem Impractical, But They're More Wearable Than You Think

The combination of heavy leather and a summertime silhouette do not make much logical sense, we know. But that hasn't stopped us from ogling all the beautiful options on the racks now. From below-the-knee versions that wrap around your waist á la Halston to button-front or zip-front miniskirts that give off major mod vibes, a suede skirt is one of those effortlessly stylish pieces that always seem to look better on other people than they feel on you. And sure, it might not be the first thing you grab in the dead heat of summer, but they're not as ludicrous as you think they are. In fact, we guarantee that you'll find a dozen ways to wear a suede skirt from now until this time next year.
On cooler summer days, a suede miniskirt and a sweater will keep you cozy enough to go bare-legged. When fall starts creeping in, wear a longer version with tall boots, knit layers, and long jackets. In the winter, all you'll need is a pair of tights to make a suede miniskirt feel right (try doing that with the other skirts you've bought in the summer). Click through to see five ladies who were snapped in theirs.