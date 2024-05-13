All The Best Street Style From Australian Fashion Week 2024

The most anticipated event in Australia’s fashion calendar is finally upon us. That’s right, Australian Fashion Week is here. Kicking off at Carriageworks in Sydney on May 13, Aussie designers have begun sending their Resort 2025 collections down the runways, to the delight of fashion editors, the world’s top buyers, and the country’s most dynamic set of content creators — not to mention style-lovers everywhere.
There is plenty to look forward to on the runways, with labels like Nicol & Ford, all is a gentle spring, and Liandra all highly anticipated shows for the Refinery29 Australia team. But, as always, while we turn our eye to the biggest summer trends trotting down the runway, we also can’t help but keep the other eye on the street style outside Carriageworks.
Australian Fashion Week consistently delivers enviable street style, tending towards classic tailoring and clean lines for some, and dynamic shapes and patterns that honor emerging designers for others. Last year's street style saw show-goers don more emerging Aussie designers than ever before, which resulted in looks that felt genuinely fresh — and we have similarly high hopes for this year.
Though the weather on day one is looking a little dreary (typical), the Australian fashion set always delivers enough bold outfits to brighten up our week, and we’ll be keeping our eyes peeled for all of it. Ahead, you’ll find the best looks so far, and be sure to check back throughout the week as we add even more of our favorites.