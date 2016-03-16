We look to the runways to see what we'll likely be wearing in a few months, and things usually go one of two ways: The trends are either so good and shoppable we can't figure out why we don't own them already (and sometimes, we already do), or they have us scratching our heads about how the heck you're supposed to walk in those.
Concerning footwear specifically, fashion people breathe a collective sigh of relief when the runways indicate practical, walkable shoe trends — we've been riding a wave of sneakers counting as fashion footwear for seasons now, and you don't hear anyone complaining about that. But this Fashion Month might just be the season when that comes to an end, because thigh-high patent boots and crazy-embellished heels are threatening to blow trainers right out of the zeitgeist.
Will the boundary-pushing footwear trends ahead stand a chance against the classic loafers and comfy kicks fashion people have been clinging to lately? Click on to make your own judgement call.
