Though it's more or less possible to have sex anywhere at any time, sometimes nothing feels better than a before-bed romp as you head off to snoozeville. That's because studies have shown that solo or partnered sex can actually lead to a better, deeper sleep — especially if it leads to orgasm. According to Zeeshan Afzal, MD, chief medical officer at Welzo, "In a recent study, orgasmic frequency was a significant predictor of several sleep parameters, including increased total sleep time, decreased sleep latency, and greater sleep efficiency." The study even went as far as to conclude that "orgasmic frequency may be a useful adjunctive treatment for sleep disorders." So, if you've been having a hard time drifting off to dreamville, finding orgasm by yourself or with a partner is a scientifically proven solution. Incredible.
But when it comes to sex, not all mattresses are created equal, and no one knows that better than the people who are getting down on them. That's why we interviewed sexually active editors about how their mattress holds up to a little bump and grind. Because there's no better way to start your journey to the big O (and some subsequent zzz's) than finding the right mattress for your sex style. So whether you're a missionary stan, the type to hit it solo with your fav suction vibrator, or need to deep dive into some kinky sex, we've compiled the definitive list of the best sex beds on the market. Ahead, check out our firsthand breakdowns of which sex positions work best on each mattress type, and pleasure your way to better, deeper sleep now.
Foam Mattress
Best For: Missionary Sex, Spooning Sex, Masturbation
Cons: Not ideal for anything that requires leverage
When asked which sex acts were easiest on their mattress, VICE Senior Affiliate Writer Mary Frances Knapp shared that her Casper Element Pro is best for "just getting railed missionary TBH. You kinda sink into it so it’s good for getting a horny pounding." Her experience was similar to Sexual Wellness Writer Charlotte Lewis's experience with the same mattress. "It’s hard to be really acrobatic and springy on a memory foam mattress, IMO. It doesn’t have that much bounce back, which can be important for rhythm." So, if you're looking to do a deep dive into the Kama Sutra, a foam mattress might not be the best choice for you. But if you're good sticking with old faithful missionary, buckle up for some extra delicious pounding as you sink into your foam.
Best Foam Mattresses
Spring Mattress
Best For: Cowgirl, Seated Missionary
Cons: A lot of bounce
Spring mattresses have come a long way since your grandma's guest room — most spring mattresses have individually coiled pockets to help the springs stay in place, so you're not bouncing up all over the place. That said, a spring mattress will obviously have a lot more, well, spring than its foam mattress counterparts. That makes it great for positions where you might need some extra bounce, like cowgirl or seated missionary.
"I'm not much of a doggy gal to begin with," says R29's Senior Affiliate Writer, Karina Hoshikawa, of her Casper mattress. "But since it's a medium-support, relatively soft mattress, I feel like there is a lot of bouncing around...which can be fun?" If it feels like too much fun, an easy fix is grabbing a foam mattress topper to help tamp down some of the extra spring and get more control of your movements.
Best Spring Mattresses
Hybrid Mattress
Best For: Cowgirl, Doggy-Style
Cons: Pricey
If foam is too soft and spring is too hard, a hybrid mattress is the Goldilocks solution, feeling jusssst right for all things sexy. Layers of coiled springs are topped with cushy foam layers for enough leverage to move around without too much bounce.
"Pretty much everything we have tried works on my bed," says Affiliate Coordinator Becca Sax of her Tempur-Pedic Adapt hybrid mattress. "[It's] soft enough to be cushy and comfortable when I'm going to sleep but firm enough to not envelop me and let me sleep in the same position soundly – same goes for when I have sex. It's firm enough to allow for any position we have tried without sinking knees, elbows, and feet — causing instability and toppling over — but soft enough to be comfortable, with cushion for the above features that allows for long periods of enjoyment." There's seemingly nothing off the table when it comes to a hybrid mattress, especially if you're a fan of getting on all fours: "Knee pain no more!" she says. Though hybrid mattresses may be a good bet for most things sexually, the cost of this type of mattress does tend to be higher than that of their foam and spring counterparts.
Best Hybrid Mattresses
