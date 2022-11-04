October’s 29 Best-Selling Products Are Surprisingly Useful

If you were along for the e-commerce ride in October, you witnessed three major sale events appear out of thin air: Amazon's Early Access Sale, Target's Early Black Friday Sale, and Wayfair's Way Day 2.0. But according to our anonymous shopping data, when readers weren't hunting down limited-time discounts these past 30 days, they scored viral Anthropologie holiday dresses, orgasmic vibrators, rich-girl perfumes, and...Covid antigen tests?
Let's take a walk through memory lane with the top-bought 29 products on Refinery29 in October. Based on our readers' shopping interests, this seemingly spooky month was actually wholesome, cozy, and practical (re: the aforementioned at-home Covid tests). Earring back replacements piqued interest, wool socks raised eyebrows, and stick vacuums pulled focus. The most frivolous item on this list might be the mini alcohol advent calendar — and even then, we think that's a pretty practical purchase. Despite its utilitarian nature, this list is nowhere near boring. Check out 29 useful (at least by Refinery29 shopping team standards) reader favorites, ahead.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. All product details reflect the price and availability at the time of publication. If you buy or click on something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.
