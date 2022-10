We could joke about waking you up when September ends, or ask you if you remember the 21st night of September — but alas, today we're cutting to the chase. Welcome back to the Refinery29 shopping team 's monthly series where we divulge the 29 top-bought products of the last month days according to our anonymous shopping data. If you know you know: You're bound to see at least one mind-blowing vibrator , a staple [insert season here] dress , and some sort of ergonomic office chair . But, hey, the people want what the people want.