We could joke about waking you up when September ends, or ask you if you remember the 21st night of September — but alas, today we're cutting to the chase. Welcome back to the Refinery29 shopping team's monthly series where we divulge the 29 top-bought products of the last month days according to our anonymous shopping data. If you know you know: You're bound to see at least one mind-blowing vibrator, a staple [insert season here] dress, and some sort of ergonomic office chair. But, hey, the people want what the people want.
Then again, the other 26 slots are quite the wild cards. This month's list houses a Christmas advent calendar (we know, Mariah Carey hasn't even woken up yet), two nausea-busting hacks, some editor-approved snail mucus eye patches, and even a $1,000 self-emptying vacuum. These anonymous charts never fail to amaze us, and hopefully, you'll get a kick out of this month's hodgepodge too, ahead.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. All product details reflect the price and availability at the time of publication. If you buy or click on something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.