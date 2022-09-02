Ah, August. Summer photo dumps flooded Instagram feeds, back-to-school shoppers overcrowded Targets, and #Bamarush trended away on TikTok. Meanwhile, according to our anonymous shopping data, Refinery29 readers felt the fall vibes, too. Shoppers mourned the inevitable end of summer fun with executive office chairs, chunky loafers, serums to replenish sun-soaked skin, and all kinds of autumn essentials.
But our shopping data also showed the duality of August. Just as we got ready for fall, we also embraced the final days of summer: aromatic bug sprays, cushy Teva sandals, crochet bikini tops, and linen summer dresses also made the list. Scroll on for fall fashion mixed with summery footwear, office furniture paired with warm-weather bedding, and more yin-yang product pairings that only a month as off-putting as August could muster.
