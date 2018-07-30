The Podcasts To Listen To When You Need Relationship Advice

If you're going through a relationship rough patch, there are times when all you want is an unbiased source to give you some solid advice. Sure, you could talk to your friends, or you could see a therapist. But sometimes you just need someone to remind you that you're not alone, and maybe even tell you what to do. This is where relationship podcasts come in.
These days, you can learn so much just from listening to a podcast, whether you want to hear stories about serial killers and murder or dish about D-list celebrity gossip. And yes, you can even discover things about your own relationship just by listening to strangers talk about theirs.
Given that, we found the best podcasts to listen to when you're looking for some insight or guidance about your relationship. Listening to these won't necessarily solve all your problems, but they may be just the thing you needed to hear.