In the summer, most of us are inundated with a surplus of humidity: Whether you're setting foot outside of your front door or are stuck in an underground sauna (otherwise known as the subway/metro/tube etc.), moisture is usually the last thing we want more of. Well, all of those things change as soon as the leaves start to do the same; office heaters are cranked up, the chilly air whips at your skin, and perhaps worst of all, your nose and throat feel bone-dry. What's a concerned gal to do? For starters, investing in a humidifier might be potentially life-changing.
Whether you're a small space-dweller, have an arid desk situation going, or are looking for a good travel option, these 11 personal humidifier picks offer the sweet, sweet relief you crave from dry air. Your fall respite, right this way...
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.