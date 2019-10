In the summer, most of us are inundated with a surplus of humidity : Whether you're setting foot outside of your front door or are stuck in an underground sauna (otherwise known as the subway/metro/tube etc.), moisture is usually the last thing we want more of. Well, all of those things change as soon as the leaves start to do the same; office heaters are cranked up, the chilly air whips at your skin, and perhaps worst of all, your nose and throat feel bone-dry. What's a concerned gal to do? For starters, investing in a humidifier might be potentially life-changing.