The Best Parkas Most Loved By Chic, Sub-Zero Folks

The Classic (And Vegan) Black Parka

This can't-go-wrong puffer has a water-resistant outer shell, a removable hood (with removable faux fur trim), "comfort cuffs" that keep your hands warm, and is filled with 100% synthetic down polyester—all at a reasonable price from a trusted outdoor gear brand.

Best For: Soggy, wintry weather

The Hype: 4.6 out of 5 stars and 810 reviews on cabelas.com

What They're Saying: "This jacket is everything I need it to be. I love how it covers my hips with ease; I find that fact alone adds a lot of warmth. It does a good job of blocking the wind and it stood up to a long walk at the beach in the rain. The water just beaded up. A surprising positive is the 'comfort cuffs' - they keep cold air from going up the sleeves and I find I don't wear gloves as often. I appreciate how easy it is to remove the fur around the hood (not my style) but otherwise the hood is excellent, and easy on/off. The collar stands up nicely to block wind and eliminate the need for wearing a scarf. Lastly, even though this jacket is well insulated, it is still soft and easy to move around in."