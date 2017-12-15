The way we travel has undergone a dramatic transformation over the last couple of decades: Thanks to technology, everything from booking a flight to finding the most authentic place to get brunch can be done with a simple search on your smartphone. The preparation process for a trip has been streamlined to the point where you can basically pack your bags and go.
While the solution to most of your travel-related woes is just a few taps away, there are a few tried-and-true hacks you should still commit to memory. Yes, ordering traveler's checks or getting a calling card may seem like advice more suited for your parent's generation, but they can really save you when technology fails you — which happens more than you think.
We've put together six old-school pearls of wisdom you should consider before your next trip. Don't knock 'em till you try them.
Shop This Story