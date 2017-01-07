20 of 31

What's your number-one tip/secret for shopping plus-size?

"Try everything on, and focus on the cut and silhouette as opposed to the number on the tag. As a plus-size woman, I shop quite a few non-plus-size stores because they often have pieces with a forgiving cut. Stores like Loft and Banana Republic have great tops for women who are sizes 14 to 18, and stores like H&M often have oversized silhouettes in their main range. You never know how something is going to look fit or look if you don't try it on.



"Also, try to shop stores when they first open — especially department stores. Fitting rooms are empty and the morning is when new merchandise is put out on the floor. So, you won't have to wait in long fitting room lines or miss out on your size because the store is crowded and the clothes are everywhere."