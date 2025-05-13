R29 Editors Share Their Favorite Products From No7

“At the launch of this serum a few months ago, I was lucky enough to sit next to Dr. Mike Bell — the scientist who tests all of No7’s products before they hit the market — and he told me so much about this formula that I was convinced to try it that very evening. I had an unlabelled lab sample! Even after just one use, my skin looked better the very next morning. Like magic, it appeared plumper, smoother, and brighter. The star ingredients are peptides — proteins that help strengthen the skin — but it also contains moisturising glycerin, oil-balancing niacinamide, and hydrating, soothing panthenol (also known as vitamin B5). Paired with the aforementioned serum, which I concentrate under my eyes, as well as my favorite moisturizer (currently Belif The True Cream Moisturizing Bomb), it’s a brilliant product for softening the appearance of fine lines worsened by dehydration. I also smooth it down my neck and over the backs of my hands.” — Jacqueline Kilikita, Beauty Director