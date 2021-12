We Rounded Up The Best Last-Minute Gifts With Next-Day Delivery

Thankfully, yes: In the golden age of online shopping, it's easier than ever to hunt for presents with a 24-hour time crunch. Amazon offers infamously fast shipping , but some of our other favorite retailers will get the goods straight to your doorstep within a day or two. Several others offer immediate in-store pickup. If you're willing to brave the cool weather and hectic crowds, you can also save on shipping. We scoped out the best of the best deals, and with bathrobes, body butter, and DIY wine kits as cute as these, no one will be able to tell you weren't meticulously planning your presents for weeks. Promise.