Maybe you already listen to Call Your Girlfriend or Pod Save America. Perhaps you’ve even made your way through The Dropout and were left wondering how the heck Elizabeth Holmes got away with it. But it’s likely you’re craving more listening variety during your daily commute, or looking for something new to listen to during holiday breaks — especially as the 2020 race heats up and you find yourself paying attention to politics more.
We’ve got you: We’re collecting the best political podcasts you may not have heard of, for your listening and conversation-starting pleasure. With this list, you’ll be all set for the election season. And don’t panic if you don’t see that cool new podcast we need to include: We’ll keep updating this list, so please send us your best recommendations!
The best news podcasts to prep you for 2020, ahead.