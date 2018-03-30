It's kind of difficult to grasp the fact that makeup brands still don't consider all skin tones at the drawing board. Aside from having human decency, you'd think, if anything, company decision-makers would at least expand their selections for the profit. WWD reported that Fenty Beauty (which earned $72 million in media value in its first month) was on track to outsell Kylie Cosmetics, and that's because people all over the world were excited that someone finally got it right.
So, newsflash to the brands that are behind the times: People of color are consumers, too. People of color actually want to spend their hard-earned coins on a good foundation or concealer that they don't have to mix. And you're doing yourselves a disservice by ignoring them.
Despite the fact that a few recent launches missed the mark, there are products at all price points that look out for the masses blessed with melanin. See them — and hopefully support them — ahead.