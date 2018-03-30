Story from Beauty

5 New Concealer Launches That Are Actually Inclusive

Khalea Underwood
See All Slides
Begin Slideshow
It's kind of difficult to grasp the fact that makeup brands still don't consider all skin tones at the drawing board. Aside from having human decency, you'd think, if anything, company decision-makers would at least expand their selections for the profit. WWD reported that Fenty Beauty (which earned $72 million in media value in its first month) was on track to outsell Kylie Cosmetics, and that's because people all over the world were excited that someone finally got it right.
So, newsflash to the brands that are behind the times: People of color are consumers, too. People of color actually want to spend their hard-earned coins on a good foundation or concealer that they don't have to mix. And you're doing yourselves a disservice by ignoring them.
Despite the fact that a few recent launches missed the mark, there are products at all price points that look out for the masses blessed with melanin. See them — and hopefully support them — ahead.
Read These Stories Next:
13 Undereye Concealers That Hide Planet-Sized Circles
I Tried $278 Worth Of Concealers — & This Was The Clear Winner
The Best Concealer For Your Skin Type

More from Makeup

R29 Original Series