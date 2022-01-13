Martin Luther King Jr. Day is this Monday. It’s the first long weekend of the year, and you know what that means for all of us shopping fans? Instead of spending hours staring at our laptop screens for work, we'll stare at those same screens and online shop. Whether you're scrambling for warm coats for winter or prepping early for Valentine's Day, you can expect to get up to 90% off many of your favorite brands and stores and save some major spacebucks. Keep scrolling to see the full list of the reader-favorite brands — like Brooklinen, LELO, Anthropologie, J. Crew, and more — that you can score massive discounts on. Add to cart quickly — we all know that Mondays come around way too fast.
Home & Bedding Sales
No promo codes are required to get 15% off all Brooklinen comforters and weighted blankets. Plus, get 10% off everything else, from today through January 17.
Redecorate your home with an additional 25% off at Nordstrom. No promo codes required. Sale ends Monday.
For a limited time only, save up to 40% on select in-stock and ready-to-ship furniture at West Elm.
With the promo code VALENTINE2022, save 10% on all Valentine's Day photo cards and gifts or 15% on all orders $150+.
For a limited time, get the bestselling bidet attachment from TUSHY for only $99!
Fashion Sales
This weekend only, get an additional 50% off on already discounted styles with the promo code EPIC.
For a limited time only, shop sales styles at Anthropologie with an additional 40% off.
From January 14 through January 20, shop Madewell's beloved jeans starting at $75. Plus, get an extra 30% off sale styles with the promo code REALDEAL.
For a limited time only, save up to half off on select bestselling bags from Lo & Sons. No promo code needed.
No promo codes are needed to save up to 70% off select styles at MANGO for a limited time.
From today through Monday, get an additional 40% off on already on-sale styles at Urban Outfitters.
Ending Monday, get up to 70% off archive, unreleased, and upcycled styles at Re/Done Surplus when you sign up for their newsletter.
Using the promo code TRYME, shop Splendid's Sample Sale with up to 80% off select styles.
For a limited time only, save up to 61% on select brands like GANNI, Frankies Bikini, Lisa Says Gah, and more at this SoCal institution’s sale.
Sex Toy Sales
For a limited time, get up to 50% off all sex toys at LELO — that includes the brand's bestseller, the Sona 2 Cruise.
Starting January 14 through January 16, get up to 90% off the Better Love Blowfish, Rose Vibrator, Tap Dancer, and Butterfly. Plus, get up to 87% off other select sex toys for a limited time only with the promo code MEGA.
Pet Sales
For a limited time only, get up to 40% off select walk items, treats, and more at Wild One. Sign up for text notification to shop the sale early.
Starting today through Sunday, get 25% off Shaya's Valentine's Day-centric Ruby & Blush collection.
