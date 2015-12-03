The Best Menswear Stores In NYC

Attention, ladies and gentlemen. Forget gender rules: If these menswear stores aren't on your radar, well, they should be. Ladies, we're in full support of borrowing from the boys. And guys (especially those still in their gym shorts-meets-frat-tank-phase), it's time to step up your sartorial game.
Shopping in New York City is not easy to navigate, but we're here to get you on the right track. From suits and ties (paging Justin Timberlake...) to the laziest of Sunday apparel to, yes, even some seaside swag (all because you live in Manhattan doesn't mean you don't need a surfboard) we've compiled the perfect guide to all the neighborhood shops you didn't even realize you were missing.
Shopping in New York City is not easy to navigate, but we're here to get you on the right track. From suits and ties (paging Justin Timberlake...) to the laziest of Sunday apparel to, yes, even some seaside swag (all because you live in Manhattan doesn't mean you don't need a surfboard) we've compiled the perfect guide to all the neighborhood shops you didn't even realize you were missing.