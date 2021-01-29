12 Etsy Shops Stocked With Luxe & Affordable Lingerie

Etsy has long been our go-to when searching for one-of-a-kind buys; whether it’s unique jewelry, hand-printed cards, or hot chocolate bombs. And, for those of us who pay special attention to our undergarments, the virtual marketplace is a goldmine for discovering lingerie that feels bespoke and beautiful.
There’s a host of beautiful, statement-making, and, of course, sexy underthings to be had on Etsy — and, even better, the bulk of it is reasonably priced. We paged through the site and bookmarked each top-rated seller that's peddling a wealth of innerwear gems. Ahead, we've rounded up the loveliest: from delicate floral embroidered bodysuits to organic cotton cheeky undies and Laurel Canyon-ready robes, most of which clock in under $200.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. All product details reflect the price and availability at the time of publication. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.