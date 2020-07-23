While liquid formulations typically get a bad rap during colder months because they can harden (making hair brittle and prone to breakage), they're perfect for the more hospitable seasons — so, whenever it's not freezing cold outside. The handy product won't make your overall routine any less time-consuming, but by making your hair more manageable, it will making getting out the door in the morning (even if you're just going to the grocery store) that much easier.