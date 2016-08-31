10 Beauty Products You've Never Heard Of — & Pros Swear By

Maybe you have a stockpile of Naked palettes, a color-coding system for your favorite Nyx lipsticks, and a permanent alarm on your phone for anytime a Kylie Lip Kit drops. But what if we told you there was an entire other universe of amazing beauty finds that you've probably never heard of? Maybe they're hiding on the bottom shelves of your local beauty-supply store, or taking up space in some obscure corner of the internet. But regardless, we're talking true gems that are loved by editors, pros, and YouTube vloggers alike.
We rounded up these underrated beauty brands for you — along with our favorite products from each. If you're tired of repurchasing the same ol' makeup you've been using for years or want to finally discover the dream foundation you've been searching for, check 'em out ahead.
We rounded up these underrated beauty brands for you — along with our favorite products from each. If you're tired of repurchasing the same ol' makeup you've been using for years or want to finally discover the dream foundation you've been searching for, check 'em out ahead.