Remember when a sequined dress was the unofficial uniform of the holidays? Luckily, those tiny reflective disks aren't the only way to show your enthusiasm. Today, practically anything goes. And even if you love a little sparkle (who doesn't?), we’re willing to bet you’re ready to sideline it for a few events, in favor of something less overplayed. For us, an invite to a party provides the ultimate excuse to go beyond our style comfort zones and give trends we wouldn’t typically try — or see on every other guest in the room — a go. Take an all-white ensemble for example: While it may not be the most practical choice for every day, rolling up to the dance floor in a frosty monochrome look is totally unexpected (and won't match the disco ball hanging above you).
So, in the spirit of not sporting the same old thing, we turned to LabNo25 to ID fresh ways to wear holiday trends that will help you stand out from the masses. From frilly socks to attention-grabbing gold lamé, the five alternative party outfits ahead are proof that you can still shine without sequins.
