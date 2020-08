9 Hair Towel Wraps To Cut Your Air-Dry Time In Half

There are two types of people in the world: those who swear by using a different towel for face , body, and hair, and those who subscribe to a one-towel-fits-all approach. I'm in the former camp, and have found that in addition to speeding up air-dry time and reducing frizz , investing in a hair towel wrap can be a total game-changer if you're trying to give up your regular blow-dry . (After all, heat damage adds up.)