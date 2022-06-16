Headgear Is The Secret To A Perfect Outfit

Checking Out is a new shopping column straight from the cart of Simone Oliver, Refinery29’s global EIC. She wears many hats (all of them stylish), and she's always got an inspiring, wish-worthy list on deck. Watch this space for monthly market musings from Simone (and sometimes a special guest). These aren’t just editor’s picks — they’re THEE editor’s picks.
The arrival of summer means longer days, less clothing, and chilled wine (for me, at least). For some, summer is also the season for rebounding from awkward DIY hair experiments. Remember when growing out bangs used to be the biggest seasonal hair hurdle? Well, shout out to all the micro beauty trends on TikTok because now folx are growing out their very visible invisible layers or just realizing they took the butterfly haircut way too literally. Then there’s dealing with increasing temps and humidity in some locales. Help us!
Jennifer Behr. Gigi Burris. Eugenia Kim. Lele Sadoughi. If you know, you know. If you don’t, let me tell you. These names mean more hair accessory options: more headbands, head scarves, turbans, visors, and bucket hats. Headgear knows no bounds these days. The latest proof is the balaclava and ball cap being the hit cold-weather accessory of 2022.
But as peak wedding season arrives, headpieces are an alternative to stressing over the 'do, especially for the surrounding festivities. Add Free People, Zara, and A-Morir to your list for nuptial-friendly adornments. These pieces are more modern than fascinators, just as chic, and would make Isabella Blow proud.
Coachella kicked off festival season, and there’s nothing like starting your outfit brainstorm headfirst or punctuating a sweat-friendly look with festive and irreverent headgear, from macrame to straw hats. Milliners continue to bring heaps of imagination to straw hats and visors. Even luxury brand Eugenia Kim introduced a Mother’s Day-themed capsule collection with a lavish blush-colored straw visor.
You don’t actually need a reason to wear any headgear. It's simply another way to express your style and not think too hard about your hair, so say less. Find 12 of my favorite hair accessories — from ornate headbands and designer scrunchies to festival-ready bucket hats and more swoon-worthy headgear — well, ahead.
