9 Best Grills For Camping, Apartments, Backyards, & More (According To Reviews)

Grilling shouldn't be defined by the seasons — whether you’re sizzling hot dogs at the beach for the Fourth of July or grilling up some Korean BBQ inside on a chilly night, the sound of a hot slab of steak or tofu crackling on a rack never gets old. And nowadays with culinary technology consistently reaching new heights, you don’t even need a fire to achieve the perfect medium-rare steak. So if you’re wondering what kind of broiling buddy is right for you, look no further because we rounded up the best grills for all kinds of living spaces, occasions, and BBQ buffs.
According to customer reviews, these are the best grills on the market. In the upcoming slides, there’s a great grill for camping, a stellar charbroiler for backyards, and even a gadget that doubles as an air fryer. It’s a tough crowd out there when it comes to sizzlin’ burgers and whipping up kabobs, but these reviews will give you the full scoop on which cookers are really worth your dollars. Discover the ticket to smokey and succulent dishes, ahead.
Welcome to Hype Machine, our hit-list of the top reviewed products across the web — according to a crowd of die-hard shoppers. Call this your 4-star & up only club, with entry granted by our devoted-to-the-goods shop editors.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.