8 Gold Eyeshadows To Help You Sparkle Through The Holiday Season

Just like that gorgeous sequin party dress you bought has been hanging in the closet for months, gold eyeshadow tends to sit unused until the perfect opportunity comes around. Well, the time has come to dust off those duo-chrome and metallic shades, because it's the holiday season and flashy is highly encouraged. Unless that's your M.O. year-round, of course, then it's your time to turn it up a notch.
But before you invest in a Midas-approved shade online, we've consulted with industry pros to learn which golden eyeshadows look best on fair, medium, and dark complexions. Find out which gold shade is perfect for you, and snag a new sparkly formula for the New Year's Eve turn up.
