27 Of The Best Gifts Under $100 That Live Up To Their Price Tag

The same way gifting something up to $50 makes a certain statement, so does doubling that budget to $100. When you hit that three-digit threshold, you want a present that leaves an impact greater than your lesser stocking stuffers. Truly, it's significant. It tells your giftee, "Hey, I love you two Stanley water bottles," or "I forwent my fancy Lululemons this year so you could try them instead." And we know that if you're dropping a cool Benjamin on a gift for someone, it better be good. That's why we've compiled our personal favorite gifts under $100 that we've been gifted or given that really made an impression.
We understand that a $100 gift is an investment, and the quality of the present should reflect that price tag. The best gifts under $100 shouldn't just be substantial and wow-inducing — they should also make the recipient feel like a million bucks. Whether you're thinking about gifting a beauty kit, a well-kept Amazon hidden gem, a viral kitchen gadget, cozy cashmere accessories, or washable silks, we have ideas upon ideas to make sure each of your hard-earned Benjamins is spent on the very best. Keep reading to see our 27 best gifts under $100 that truly live up to their price tag.
