27 Of The Best Gifts Under $100 That Live Up To Their Price Tag

The same way gifting something up to $50 makes a certain statement, so does doubling that budget to $100. When you hit that three-digit threshold, you want a present that leaves an impact greater than your lesser stocking stuffers . Truly, it's significant. It tells your giftee, "Hey, I love you two Stanley water bottles," or "I forwent my fancy Lululemons this year so you could try them instead." And we know that if you're dropping a cool Benjamin on a gift for someone, it better be good. That's why we've compiled our personal favorite gifts under $100 that we've been gifted or given that really made an impression.