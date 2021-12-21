42 Gift Cards For A Holiday Shopping Audible

We don’t want you to freak out, but many retailers and brands are closing in on their guaranteed-by-Christmas shipping cutoff dates (that is, if they haven’t done so already). The supply chain shortages and shipping delays have been real, y’all. If your status is still “giftless”, you might be wondering how the heck to score a good gift in time for the rapidly approaching holidays. Well, you have a couple of options, and the first and most foolproof one is to buy a gift card. You may be asking, “Isn’t a shopping voucher totally lazy, impersonal, and tacky?” And to that, we say, "Letting your loved ones choose their own gift is one of the greatest gifts of all!"
There’s also no wrapping-paper waste to deal with, no hauling around clunky boxes, you can set your own budget, there are no taxes or shipping fees, gift cards generally never expire, and, best of all, digital gift cards are guaranteed to deliver immediately, even if you place your orders on Christmas day. And, as a person who always requests receiving gift cards (because I’m that picky), there’s nothing more satisfying than cashing in on all the post-Christmas sales when retailers are in a rush to clear out their stock for the new year. It's a win-win-win-win-win-win.
(If a card-based present really won’t pass muster, you can also scope out the shopping destinations that are offering in-store pickups (which depends on your proximity to those stores) and expedited delivery (think: overnight or two-day shipping, albeit, usually for a hefty fee). And, wouldn’t you know it, we have a next-day delivery gift guide and a last-minute gift guide specifically tailored for all you procrastinators. No shame, obvs.)
Ahead, peruse our selection of the best gift cards or gift certificates you can give this holiday. E-cards are the way to go if time is of the essence — but, if you’re able to secure a physical gift card, consider presenting it in an extra clever way: My favorite method is to stick it in a money maze puzzle. No matter which adventure you choose, you can have yourself a zero-stress final stretch of holiday shopping, ahead.
