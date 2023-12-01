21 Gift Cards That Are As Thoughtful As You Are (Yes, Really!)

Gift cards have a lot going for them: There’s also no waste to deal with, no hauling around clunky boxes, and no taxes or shipping fees. You can set your own budget, and gift cards generally never expire. Best of all, digital gift cards are delivered immediately, even if you place your orders on Christmas Day. As a person who always requests gift cards (I’m that picky), there’s nothing more satisfying than cashing in on all the post-Christmas sales. It's a win-win-win-win-win-win.