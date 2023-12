21 Gift Cards That Are As Thoughtful As You Are (Yes, Really!)

The quest to find the perfect gift is not easy — even if you start early. If your holiday list still has a lot of question marks beside the names of your nearest and dearest, one of our favourite ways to eliminate that uncertainty is with a gift card. It’s also a procrastinator’s secret in case you find yourself panicking right before a holiday party or office gift exchange. You may be asking, “Isn’t a shopping voucher totally lazy, impersonal and tacky?” To that we say, “Letting your loved ones choose their own gift is one of the greatest gifts of all!” (Take it from a notoriously impossible-to-shop-for Virgo.)