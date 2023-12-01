21 Gift Cards That Are As Thoughtful As You Are (Yes, Really!)

The quest to find the perfect gift is not easy — even if you start early. If your holiday list still has a lot of question marks beside the names of your nearest and dearest, one of our favourite ways to eliminate that uncertainty is with a gift card. It’s also a procrastinator’s secret in case you find yourself panicking right before a holiday party or office gift exchange. You may be asking, “Isn’t a shopping voucher totally lazy, impersonal and tacky?” To that we say, “Letting your loved ones choose their own gift is one of the greatest gifts of all!” (Take it from a notoriously impossible-to-shop-for Virgo.)
Gift cards have a lot going for them: There’s also no waste to deal with, no hauling around clunky boxes, and no taxes or shipping fees. You can set your own budget, and gift cards generally never expire. Best of all, digital gift cards are delivered immediately, even if you place your orders on Christmas Day. As a person who always requests gift cards (I’m that picky), there’s nothing more satisfying than cashing in on all the post-Christmas sales. It's a win-win-win-win-win-win.
Ahead, peruse our selection of the best gift cards or gift certificates you can give this holiday season.
