Do you have a geeky and/or fandom-obsessed person on your list and have no idea how where to start your gift-giving search? We’ve got you. As our resident
fangirl fanperson with over 10 years of experience obsessing and theorizing over fictional worlds, including Batman, a variety of anime series, and of course, Twilight (I was in middle school — don’t judge me), I feel to qualified break down the main geek-centric categories so that the layperson shopper can properly impress the fandomized giftee on their list. Whether your loved one loves anime, video games, or comics, there’s a sought-after, jaw-dropping geeky gift — from fashion and beauty collabs to collectibles and home decor — and I’ve corralled them. Of course, there are plenty of other fandoms out there, but hey, I can't do all the work for you! (If you're truly lost and your bestie's favorites aren't on the list, my professional advice is Etsy. It's always Etsy for fandom gifts.) For now, keep on scrolling to see the gifts the special geek in your life will totally appreciate under the tree come Christmas day.
Advertisement
Marvel Gifts
Whether it's meme-worthy Spiderman swag, subtle Iron Man home decor, Black Panther t-shirts, or a nerdy-cool Guardians of the Galaxy Adidas sneaker, there are a plethora of fandom-ready gifts that your Marvel-obsessed bestie will absolutely love. For the real heads, there’s also the original comic-book version of Hawkeye: My Life As A Weapon — the inspiration behind the new, much-hyped Disney+ show of the same name —which adds new insight to the life of main character Clint Barton.
Anime Gifts
shop 6 products
There are a plethora of anime genres out there, but not all of them are created equal. If they prefer a “magical-girl” series, the rarely-in-stock Sailor Moon x Colourpop makeup collaboration is sure to please. If “shonen”-style action is more their speed, I recommend the special Dragon Ball Z edition of the board game Clue, a subtle sweatshirt from fast-paced series Jujutsu Kaisen, or their favorite character's Funko Pop doll. There’s also my personal favorite: an iconic panel night light from volleyball-centric anime Haikyuu.
DC Comics Gifts
shop 6 products
If they love superheroes but are more into DC Comics than Marvel, take your pick from a set of art prints showcasing the Batman family of characters, or a Blue-Ray edition of director Zack Snyder’s restored, fan-favorite cut of Justice League. (You can watch the movie on HBO Max, but a true fan appreciates nothing more than physical media.) But if they prefer a casual wearable, opt for a classic Superman t-shirt or Wonder Woman earrings.
Advertisement
Video Games Gifts
shop 6 products
Like snowflakes, no two gamers are exactly alike. A Pokemon fan will appreciate either this unique 3D model of the original game's most iconic scene, or the newest game you can get for Nintendo Switch; Animal Crossing and “cozy” gaming enthusiasts will obsess over this Nook Starbucks cup; if Zelda is their main game, then this handmade topographic map of Hyrule will make their day. If you're not sure, go for a general vibe with these Playstation controller-icon neon lights or a tiny Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles arcade game.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.