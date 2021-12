fangirl

Do you have a geeky and/or fandom-obsessed person on your list and have no idea how where to start your gift-giving search? We’ve got you. As our residentfanperson with over 10 years of experience obsessing and theorizing over fictional worlds, including Batman, a variety of anime series, and of course, Twilight (I was in middle school — don’t judge me), I feel to qualified break down the main geek-centric categories so that the layperson shopper can properly impress the fandomized giftee on their list. Whether your loved one loves anime, video games, or comics, there’s a sought-after, jaw-dropping geeky gift — from fashion and beauty collabs to collectibles and home decor — and I’ve corralled them. Of course, there are plenty of other fandoms out there, but hey, I can't do all the work for you! (If you're truly lost and your bestie's favorites aren't on the list, my professional advice is Etsy. It's always Etsy for fandom gifts .) For now, keep on scrolling to see the gifts the special geek in your life will totally appreciate under the tree come Christmas day.