Our editors are basically the fashion equivalent of Olympians — we'll limber up, breathe deep, and sprint to the store (or our computers) at the mere mention of new Free People styles or savings. Whether there's a Free People sale going live or the brand just launched a new viral jacket that everyone adores, you can bet we're on it. Free People has a never-ending carousel of the latest trends and styles, from utilitarian looks to activewear sectioned by activity, and needless to say, obsessed. So, when Free People's latest crop of summer styles hit the internet, R29 editors wasted no time diving in. We're prepping for picnics at the park, beach days, vacays, and everything in between with these warm weather looks.
So sit back and get ready to scratch your "add to cart" itch, because we're about to let you know which styles our editors can't get enough of this season. From trendy new dresses to versatile accessories to wear to the office, come with us to start shopping for the adventure-packed summer ahead.
"Having a dog is a lot of work; one of the biggest time consumers for me is taking Nugget for walks. I need clothing that I can throw on at any time, and hopefully, still look cute and stay cool in this summer. I love that this dress is perfect for any summer activity, whether walking Nugget or picnicking in the park!" — Becca Sax, Affiliate Coordinator
"The Freya Sweater Set has been an R29 bestseller for the past year, so I feel it’s my duty to find out what the hype is about. I can see myself looking very chic while traveling in this knit tee and lounge trouser combo that’s not super matchy-matchy and much more 'quiet luxury' than your standard sweatsuit." — Kate Spencer, Senior Affiliate Strategist
"Staying 'easy, breezy, beautiful' in warm weather is hard when you’re not a dress girl. Thankfully, pants like these bring the airflow and work with the tomboy-ish style I usually wear. The low-rise silhouette, slouchy fit, and drop side pockets made me immediately add them to my cart. You’ll see me floating around in them at the office or park picnics — pretty much anywhere and everywhere." — Alexandra Polk, Lifestyle Writer
"This is like the perfect easy t-shirt dress but with a subtle twist! The completely open back makes this a great day-to-night option for summer — I’d have it on with sneakers or sandals for the park or beach and pair it with some heeled mules for a sweet and simple dinner or drinks outfit." — Kate Spencer, Senior Affiliate Strategist
"This summer, I'll be embracing my feminine side with florals, fitted silhouettes, and dreamy dresses, like the Marina Mini. I mean, just look how cute the pleated detail is coupled with the babydoll silhouette! And the gorgeous green — I have star eyes! This dress is so versatile and light, I’m going to wear it everywhere just for the plot." — Becca Sax, Affiliate Coordinator
"I never yearned for a maxi skirt until I saw this deep blue denim one featured in our round-up a few weeks ago. Since my summer closet is full of crop tops, I think this skirt will complement plenty of future outfits and prevent me from wearing the same pair of jeans every day like usual. Plus, the 40-inch length made me and my 5’ 8” stature very excited." — Alexandra Polk, Lifestyle Writer
"You're missing out if you haven't experienced the true joy of eschewing your regular wardrobe and donning a caftan on a 90-plus-degree summer day. It's a dress! It's a beach coverup! It's the closest you can get to feeling like you're not wearing anything while staving off sunburns and public indecency arrests! To really lean into the 'Olsen twins circa 2007' vibe this piece is giving, I'd pair it with some giant hoops or shoulder-grazing dangly earrings, a handful of gold necklaces, some oversized sunglasses, and an iced coffee so large it needs a lifeguard on duty." — Sarah Crow, Affiliate Director
"Hot weather and jumpsuits with slightly baggy pants are heaven-made marriages. Throw on a blazer, and it’s perfect for the office. Take the blazer off, throw a novelty purse on your shoulder, and you have the ideal outfit for brunch or post-work cocktails. And, as someone whose love of sleep is unparalleled, trust me when I say that nearly any garment — but this zipper- and button-less jumpsuit more than most items — can be pajamas if you’re brave enough." — Sarah Crow, Affiliate Director
"There are few things less pleasant than carrying an overstuffed leather/pleather work bag in the summer only to discover it’s stuck to your skin. This woven straw sling bag is stylish enough for work but can easily double as a beach tote on off days. I also love that it has an actual closure, which is surprisingly rare on most of the straw bags I’ve owned." — Sarah Crow, Affiliate Director
"I’ll be honest, I haven’t owned a baby-doll-type dress since I was a child, but this one is super chic and feels very grown up. I also really love a square neckline — I think it’s so flattering on my chest and perfect for framing my face. This dress style is simple, clean, and looks like it can be worn anywhere from a barbecue to the beach. I could even layer a short-sleeve shirt underneath or a denim jacket on top for different vibes and occasions." — Victoria Montalti, Associate Affiliate Writer
