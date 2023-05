Our editors are basically the fashion equivalent of Olympians — we'll limber up, breathe deep, and sprint to the store (or our computers) at the mere mention of new Free People styles or savings. Whether there's a Free People sale going live or the brand just launched a new viral jacket that everyone adores, you can bet we're on it. Free People has a never-ending carousel of the latest trends and styles, from utilitarian looks to activewear sectioned by activity, and needless to say, obsessed. So, when Free People's latest crop of summer styles hit the internet, R29 editors wasted no time diving in. We're prepping for picnics at the park, beach days , vacays, and everything in between with these warm weather looks.