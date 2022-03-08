The weather may still be dreary, but that doesn't mean we can't reap inspiration from the global fashion set's ability to spin tumultuous weather into prime opportunities for creative styling.
Flocking to all of the major fashion capitals, show-goers kicked off Fashion Month in New York City — followed by Milan, London and Paris — enduring rain, hail and shine to glimpse the latest designer collection unveilings.
Over the last few years, the pandemic has changed the fashion industry forever, forcing brands to get creative with their showings and reevaluating the way we tap into trends. But while there's plenty of innovation and radical improvements in the accessibility of fashion through digitalization, the return of classic street style brings us immeasurable joy.
After all, we may delight in perusing the new season runway looks, but nothing gets our hearts racing like some real-life outfit inspiration, courtesy of some of the most stylish people in the world.
Ahead, we round up our favourite street style moments from Fashion Month, as well as the tips and tricks we're noting down for our own 2022 looks. From ingenious layering to the little details that make an ensemble pop — like daytime sequins and sky-high platforms — scroll on for the ultimate outfit inspiration for the upcoming year.
Best Fashion Week street style moments
Bring warmth to the cold with shearling textures paired with mid-length denim and suede.
