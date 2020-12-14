The 13 Best Red Lipsticks You Can Find At The Drugstore

Welcome to Hype Machine, our hit-list of the top reviewed products across the web — according to a crowd of die-hard shoppers. Call this your 4-star & up only club, with entry granted by our devoted-to-the-goods shop editors.
Red lipstick is the classic of all classic beauty looks, and it also happens to be accessible at every price point. While a bold lip might not be your vibe if you're wearing a face mask, there are still plenty of occasions to rock one this season: Work meetings, Zoom holiday parties, or my personal favorite, just for fun if you're staying at home with no plans at all.
We combed the internet for the most beloved red lipsticks with real-person reviews to back them up. From velvety matte to mirror-like gloss, you'll find every finish and texture to live out your red lip fantasy for under $15, ahead.
